Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter opened at the box office, and it did not perform as expected. The two main reasons might be the cold wave throughout the north and the day of release being a working day. The film was collected in the range of 21 – 22 crore on the opening day.

However, DP and Hrithik’s opening at the box office has earned fairly well if compared to the last 10 Republic Day releases in the last seven years. From 2015 to 2023, 11 films were released in this period of 8 years.

Except for Pathaan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and released on Republic Day weekend, 2023, most of the other films have faired decently or poorly. Only a few have managed to earn in the same range as Fighter’s opening-day collection.

Highest Republic Day Opener

The highest Republic Day opener has been Pathaan, with the 55 crore collection. Apart from Pathaan, the second-highest R-Day opener was Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat in 2018. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone‘s war drama with 21 – 22 crore opening day collection might beat Raees to claim the spot for the third-highest R-Day opener. This collection will be only 40% of Pathaan’s total opening day collection in Hindi.

Lowest Republic Day Opener

Compared with the last 10 Republic Day releases, Kangana Ranaut‘s Panga has been the lowest R-Day opener, with only a 2.7 crore collection on the opening day. HR & DP’s film earned a whopping 780% higher than Kangana’s film on day 1.

Here are the last ten releases on Republic Day and their opening day collection at the box office:

Pathaan (2023) – 55 crore

Panga (2020) – 2.7 crore

Street Dancer 3D (2020) – 10.2 crore

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (2019) – 8.75 crore

Padmaavat (2018) – 24 crore (including paid previews)

(including paid previews) Raees (2017) – 20.42 crore

Kaabil (2017) – 10.43 crore

Airlift (2016) – 12.35 crore

Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 (2016) – 8.15 crore

Baby (2015) – 9.30 crore

In 2015, Sonam Kapoor‘s Dolly Ki Doli clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Baby and opened at 2 crore. Similarly, in 2019, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray clashed with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and collected 6 crore. However, this has not been included in the list above since the collections include a combined number of Marathi and Hindi versions of the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

