Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone are painting the town tricolor playing Air Force Officers in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. The war film that has been based on the Pulwama Terror Attack is expected to open somewhere in the range of 25 – 28 crore on Day 1. However, it has to be noticed that this is a working day for HR & DP’s film.

The real numbers might explode at the box office on Fighter’s Day 2, with Republic Day being a National Holiday. That would define the actual buzz of the film. Interestingly, the positive word of mouth from the opening day will help the film boost its numbers on Day 2.

Coming back to the opening day, Fighter’s Day 1 box office collection will be somewhere in the range of 25 – 28 crore, almost half of last year’s Republic Day release Pathaan, which opened at 55 crore at the box office. However, doing some research, we decided to compare Fighter’s expected numbers from Deepika Padukone’s first day at the box office!

Deepika Padukone’s Day 1 At The Box Office

DP made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s film Om Shanti Om, and she has been a box office star since then. The film opened at a whopping 5.5 crore! Yes, that is DP’s first earning at the box office. While Fighter is expected to open in the range of 25 crore to 28 crore, DP will jump a whopping 409% in 17 years.

Deepika Padukone’s Debut Film VS Fighter

Om Shanti Om collected 79.6 crore in its lifetime. Mounted on a budget of 38 crore, the film registered 109% profit at the box office. To match this number, Fighter, which is speculated to be mounted on a budget of a whopping 250 crore, needs to earn at least 524 crore at the box office to match Deepika Padukone’s first blockbuster film’s box office collection.

Deepika Padukone’s 3000 Crore Club

Interestingly, with Fighter’s box office collection, Deepika Padukone will be the second Indian actress after Katrina Kaif to enter the 3000 crore club at the Box Office. Currently, DP stands at almost 2700 crore.

