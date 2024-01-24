Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter is all set to release on Republic Day, 2024. However, a day before its release, the film received a huge blow. According to reports, the war film loosely based on the Pulwama incident has called out for a ban in the Gulf countries.

Going by the current status, Siddharth Anand’s war film about the Indian Air Force Officers will be released only in the UAE. The rest of the countries in the Gulf – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia will not have a release following certain norms and rules.

In these countries, objectionable material or fostering hatred with anti-Pakistan narratives is not welcomed, according to some reports. Moreover, the sensitive subject of the film played a major decision in the Gulf censor board’s decision against the release of the film.

FIghter Dialogues Become An Issue?

After Fighter’s trailer was dropped, Hrithik Roshan’s jingoistic act was much appreciated since it was the perfect amount of the problematic emotion required to make this film work. Something worked when he said, “POK matlab Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, tumne occupy kiya hai, maalik hum hain!” Another dialogue from the film says, “Tujh jaise terrorist ki wajah se agar hum badtameezi pe utar aaye to tumhara poora mohalla IOP ban jaayega, India Occupied Pakistan!” Such inflammable dialogues might be the major reason for banning Fighter in the Gulf countries.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone fans are highly disappointed by this ban. However, the film will be released in UAE as planned. The ban on Hrithik Roshan’s intense war film will have a major impact on the overseas box office numbers.

Comparing them to the numbers of the last Republic Day release, also starring Deepika Padukone and helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter might lose on an opportunity of over $3 Million+ in the territory.

Comparing With Pathaan’s Success

The last Republic Day release in these Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, was Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, ft. Deepika Padukone, helmed by Salman Khan. The film collected US $3,800,000 collectively in these four territories. Including UAE’s box office collection, Pathaan has earned close to $15 million in the Gulf territory, making it the highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter Low On Buzz?

However, these numbers already have been a distant dream since Fighter is already too low on the buzz. It could have been a distant dream with a loose hope of achieving these numbers in the territory if the film had not had a ban. Coming back to India, currently, the advance booking numbers lag way behind Shah Rukh Khan’s weakest film of 2023 – Dunki!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more numbers.

Must Read: Exclusive! Sania Mirza May Consider Second Marriage, Shoaib Malik & Sana Javed To Face Troubles, Instability In Their Marriage: Astrological Predictions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News