After Pathaan, filmmaker Siddharth Anand is now gearing up for the release of yet another of his action films, Fighter. Co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, it will also see Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. Soon after its first rushes were dropped online, it began drawing comparisons with Tom Cruise starrer Tom Gun Maverick. Netizens were quick to comment about the same and spark a debate on their respective social media handle.

While a lot continues to be said and written about its inspiration from the West, the film director has finally addressed these rumors and has asked haters to be proud of their country’s work and stop thinking that everything is inspired by the West.

Speaking to Zoom, Siddharth Anand addressed the comparison and said, “As a filmmaker, you have to be prepared that if you make a film on planes, they will call it Top Gun because they have no reference point, so they believe that we are not so creative, that we will do things that are a rip-off. We need to start looking at our films with a little bit more respect and not constantly believe that things are being ripped off. People do get inspired, even in the West, by content that is created in the East.”

The filmmaker further hinted about Mission Impossible’s similar action sequence to the Pathaan. He added, “I lately also where I did some sequences, and those sequences were similar to a film that came out later, a very, very big franchise film in the West.” Further clearing that he doesn’t mean that they copied Bollywood as there is no way Hollywood would copy us. “There are only that many things that you can do in action. And there will be overlaps. You just have to do it with an X-factor that makes it different.”

He further asks the audience and people on social media to start being a little more proud of their own country and the country’s work. People should stop thinking that everything is inspired or copied from the West.

Ahead of the film’s release, Siddharth Anand has been on the promotional spree. Recently, we told you how Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Fighter’s trailer, as revealed by the director.

Fighter hits the big screens on January 25, 2024!

Coming back, how many of you agree with Siddharth Anand’s answer to Fighter’s comparison to Top Gun? Do let us know.

