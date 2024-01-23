After a long wait, Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ is finally ready to hit the big screens. The film, which will see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone pairing up for the first time, is based on real-life events, including the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in 2019. The official trailer was dropped online a few days back, and it has already set the vibe right. Anand returns with ‘Fighter’ after the mammoth success of ‘Pathaan’ which was released last year. Starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles, the film broke and created quite a few records at the box office.

As the film gears up for its mega release on January 25, ahead of the long Republic Day Weekend, the director has recently spilled the beans on SRK’s reaction to the film’s official trailer. The superstar has watched the first rushes of Hrithik and Deepika starrer, and he’s all praised for the same.

Speaking to News18, Siddharth Anand said, “He loved the trailer. In fact, I met him the day it was released. He loved the look of the villain and the stunts. According to him, the CGI appeared very seamless. He was very impressed.” When asked if he’s feeling the weight of the Fighter on his shoulders as Pathaan has set the bar high and said that people have expectations from him after the massive success of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

He told the portal, “I would lie if I told you that I’m not feeling the pressure of the expectations that people have of me and my films post Pathaan. I feel it every moment, but I need to isolate myself and understand that each film has its own journey.” Further adding, “With Pathaan, it just happened. I got blessed with it. Pathaan was blessed and special. But I don’t want Fighter to be compared to anything. I didn’t want Pathaan to be compared to War either. I want Fighter to chart its own world because it’s its own film.”

In another interview, Siddharth Anand also reacted to the rumors of his alleged rift with Deepika Padukone and opened up about her absence from the trailer launch. The War director revealed that it was a promotional strategy. While DP was expected to join them at the trailer launch, she skipped it as she was under the weather. He further assured that fans will see more of Deepika everywhere.

Co-starring Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor, Fighter is one of the most-anticipated films of 2024 as fans have huge expectations.

