Bollywood’s ace photographer, Dabboo Ratnani, has never failed to impress fans and leave them mesmerized with his photography skills. The celebrity photographer has not only garnered praise but has often landed in trouble for some of the controversial yet se*y photos he has clicked for his calendars. When you talk about controversial photos from his calendar, how can we not mention Kiara Advani’s most talked-about sultry photo?

In the latest interview, the ace photographer has made some interesting revelations. Right from Abhishek Bachchan feeling awkward about shooting with Aishwarya Rai to Saif Ali Khan’s ex-girlfriend freaking out, he recalls some interesting incidents while shooting these celebs. Scroll down.

In the latest interview with Siddharth Kannan, Dabboo Ratnani recalled the time when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came together for the shoot for the first time. He revealed that it was for their first film and the photo was shot in Switzerland. He added, “I made them pose together for the first time. So, he (Abhishek) was asking me for poses, ‘How do I do?’ Because he was also new. So, he said, ‘How do I pose with a girl? I’ve not done this before.’ This was before they were going out. Abhishek was a thorough gentleman. He is like a very proper gentleman, so he was awkward the first time to pose with a girl and how to hold her and stuff like that.”

Dabboo Ratnani also opened up about the time when Saif Ali Khan’s ex-girlfriend Rosa freaked out after seeing his photoshoot. He told the RJ, “Saif ki wo time mei jo girlfriend thi, wo bahut gusse mein ho gayi thi. She was there at the shoot. She was like, ‘What is this shoot? Why are they shooting together? They’re not doing a film together right now. Ye kyun shoot ho raha hai?.’ It was a magazine cover shoot. So I remember she was freaking out.” Dabboo later gave them a huge frame of the photo after they got together.

Later, speaking about the controversy around Kiara Advani’s se*y photo, Dabboo Ratnani told Siddharth Kannan, “I think lockdown ke time pe sab ghar pe bethe the. Everybody was online at that time. The picture was released in 2020. Tab zada ho controversy ho gayi thi. But, to be honest, maine us se far sexier photos kare hai which have not got that controversy. Aur baaki bahut sare photographers ne bhi bahut sare alag type ke controversial shoot kiye, par itna zada discussion kabhi nahi hua photoshoot pe.”

Further adding, “Kiara Advani‘s picture was very aesthetically shot. It was not like ki in your face zada sexy tha. A lot is left to your imagination. I feel jo aap tease karte ho mind ko [The way you tease your mind], that pictures work more because it leaves a lot for your imagination. And I think, Kiara ko nobody had ever imagined doing a sexy picture. Kabir Singh had just released before that and then suddenly an avatar of Kiara in a really sexy picture. The timing jo mil gaya tha, vo time pe, [Because of the timing] that had made it extra controversial.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Dabboo Ratnani’s interesting anecdotes? Do let us know.

