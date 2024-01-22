Bollywood superstar Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media across the globe. Be it his film release or his birthday, his events are no less than a festival in India. While the Tiger 3 actor is widely celebrated worldwide, he never misses a chance to leave his fans mesmerized with his chivalry. Recently, the actor attended a prestigious award show where he met with British Cinema and stage veteran Anthony Hopkins.

During their presence at the award show, the renowned actors came together and posed for a photo, which was shared by ‘Hannibal.’ Hopkins shocked everyone when he took to social media to share the snap, taking the web by storm. Scroll down for details.

Taking to Insta story, Anthony Hopkins shared the photo and called meeting him an ‘honor’. Captioning the photo, he wrote, “It was an honor to meet you. @beingsalmankhan #JoyAwards #RiyadhSeason.” The photo, which has gone viral on social media, sees Salman Khan wearing a grey suit paired with a light grey shirt. On the other hand, Hopkins looks dapper in a black suit paired with a matching tie and white shirt. Both the stars are seen smiling while looking straight into the camera.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens expressed excitement. A netizen wrote, “When it comes to pure acting, these 2 are antonyms. Like, at the opposite end of the spectrum, no middle ground.” While another said, “bro being human and eating human Collab.”

A third one wrote, “Salman bhai himself doesn’t Know how big he is…,” fourth one commented, “bhaijaan fever caught up to anthony Hopkins.”

“them doing anything together takes me tf out,” read another comment on their Salman Khan and Anthony Hopkin’s viral photo.

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram, Anthony Hopkins shared a photo after receiving the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award.’ He captioned the post, “Thank you #JoyAwards for honoring me with the Lifetime Achievement Award. We depart this beautiful city with gratitude for the kindness and generosity bestowed upon us. @turkialalshik #RiyadhSeason.”

On the work front, Salman Khan, who was last seen in Tiger 3, will next be seen in ‘The Bull,’ which will be produced by Karan’s Dharma Productions and directed by Vishnu Vardhan. On the other hand, he is currently seen hosting Bigg Boss 17.

