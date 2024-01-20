It’s just four days to go, and we’ll witness what the Blockbuster director Ali Abbas Zafar has been cooking for the much-awaited Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser. It, of course, won’t be a direct sequel to Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda’s 1998 classic, but it will have the same germ of the story.

We recently shared an opinion piece on how Ali Abbas could give Akshay Kumar the biggest film of his career in BMCM, and the teaser might just prove the same to be accurate. A few of the media people got a chance to watch it & it’s a raving response from all of them.

Through our sources, we tried to find out what exactly they loved about it and whether the hype buzz around the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser is actually genuine or is just another case of “Please say it’s good because we’ve shown it to you before the world.”

“World is about to end & our heroes will rise!”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makers released a poster this morning which came with the tagline “The world is about to end & our heroes will rise.” This clears out that the story will be ‘Bade Miyan’ Akshay Kumar & ‘Chote Miyan’ Tiger Shroff teaming up to beat a force that is on a mission to end this world.

When asked the same question by a source who has watched the teaser, they mentioned, “Yes, the promo will give a hint of the same, but at the same time, it’ll feel exactly like an Ali Abbas Zafar film should feel like – grand, explosive & larger-than-life. Both the heroes complement each other so well and look like a perfect fit for this subject.”

It also added, “It’s going to be the perfect Eid film and won’t let the audience miss Salman Khan this time around (laughs!). The visuals look extremely slick, justifying every last penny of its budget. This is, without any doubt, Akshay Kumar’s biggest film to date and might even be a similar case for Ali Abbas Zafar.”

Well, the last line seems slightly exaggerated as Ali Abbas Zafar has given memorable films like Sultan & Tiger Zinda Hai. Still, we’re happy to report that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s teaser is a rampage from the word go. A rampage that’s all set to cause mayhem at the box office and might shatter many existing records.

Must Read: Sania Mirza’s Husband Shoaib Malik Drops Nikaah Pictures With Umair Jaswal’s Wife Sana Javed & Internet Reacts To The Crazy Way Of Announcing Divorce With The Exes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News