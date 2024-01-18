It’s been quite some time since rumors of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage hitting the rock have made headlines. Amid the news of their separation, netizens are digging out old interviews of the actors talking about their love, life, marriage, family, relationships, and many other things. Recently, a Redditor shared a throwback video from the Jazbaa actress’ interview where she spilled the beans on Bachchan’s impromptu ‘roka’ plans.

After falling in love with each other, Aish and Abhishek finally tied the knot and exchanged wedding vows on April 20, 2007, in a lavish ceremony. They later welcomed their first bundle of joy, Aaradhya, who never fails to make headlines with her paparazzi spotting with her mother and beauty queen. Scroll down.

Amid their divorce rumors, a Reddit user shared a short clip from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s interview with Filmfare, where she recalled Amitabh Bachchan’s sudden ‘roka’ ceremony plan. She told the host, “There’s something called a roka. We’re South Indians, so I don’t know anything called a roka. Suddenly, there is this call from their (Abhishek’s) house to ours that ‘We are coming’. My dad was out of town and we were like, ‘Okay’. I was like, ‘Dad’, and he was like, ‘Yeah, it’ll still take me a day to come’. Pa and everyone was like, ‘We are coming’, and Abhishek is like, ‘I can’t stop him. We’re on our way. We’re on our way this evening. We’re coming to your place.’”

“I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ So this roka is happening with a call to my father who’s out of town. Mum’s here, we are here. They’ve all arrived and are emotional and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, it’s happened.’ Then they’re like, ‘Come on, let’s go home’. I’m like, ‘What just happened here? Is this an engagement?’ Then they were like, ‘Just come home.’ Then I was sitting on our show’s set,” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stated.

Reacting to the same, a user joked, “Can totally imagine instead of asking Aish “Will you marry me?” while proposing, Abhishek said “You will marry me” and put a ring on her finger without waiting for a response.” Another said, “Sounds more like an ambush than an engagement.”

A Redditor even recalled that Bachchans was ‘forced’ to marry a tree because she was ‘maanglik.’

Earlier, media reports suggested that Aishwarya Rai had moved out of Bachchan’s house. Owing to the growing problems between the two, Aish and Abhishek have allegedly decided to not file for divorce for their daughter Aaradhya but continue to live separately.

