Last month, Arbaaz Khan surprised everyone when reports of him dating makeup artist Sshura Khan surfaced online. Within no time, it was reported that the rumored lovebirds were all set to tie the knot. Later, on December 24, the actor tied the knot with Sshura and made an official announcement on his official social media handles. Since their wedding, the couple has been making public appearances, sending their fans into a tizzy and sharing their lovey-dovey photos as well.

For those who don’t know, Arbaaz was earlier married to actress Malaika Arora, and they co-parent their son Arhaan Khan. After tying the knot in 1998, the couple got divorced in 2017. Now, years later, while Arbaaz got married for the second time, Malla is in love with actor Arjun Kapoor. Now, scroll down for details.

Today, the star wife and makeup artist Sshura Khan turned a year older, and to celebrate the same, Arbaaz Khan shared a mushy photo of them together, taking the web by storm. In the viral post, the newlyweds are seen twinning in white while indulging in PDA. Sharing the post, the actor penned a heartfelt note writing that “saying “Qubool Hai “ to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth.”

Arbaaz Khan wrote alongside the photo, “Happiest birthday my love Shura Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you , oops older actually very very old 🤪 when the universe brought us together it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I’m reminded that saying “Qubool Hai” to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

Soon after Arbaaz Khan’s post went viral on social media, netizens dragged Malaika Arora’s name and trolled the actor. Commenting on the post a user wrote, “Thode saal pehle aisa aapne Malaika ke liye bola tha……thode saal baad kisi aur ke liye bologe.” Another said, “Jhootay !!! Malik’aaa ko bh aseee e bolaaa hogaaa.”

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot in a very intimate ceremony which was attended by their families and their closest friends. A couple of photos from their wedding saw Salman Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Salim Khan, and others in attendance.

