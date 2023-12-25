Arbaaz Khan is married to Sshura Khan. That’s it, that is the news for the day. As the Khandaan welcomes their new bahu, the couple got hitched in a private ceremony on Christmas Eve. It is said that the two met each other while Sshura was working with Arbaaz on his latest film, Patna Shukla, which also leaves us with the question, who is she?

Who is Arbaaz Khan’s Wife, Sshura Khan

Not much is known about the new bahu of Khandaan, but reports suggest that Sshura Khan was working with Arbaaz on Patna Shukla as a makeup artist. In fact, she is a rising star in her field and has worked with many celebs – Raveena Tandon being one of them.

Arbaaz and Sshura did not take time to make the decision to get married. After their nikah ceremony, the newlyweds shared a picture on their Instagram accounts as well. Since Sshura is not a social bee, her Insta account is locked as well. Congratulations have been pouring in for the couple on Arbaaz’s Instagram, where he shared the pictures.

While you check out Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s wedding pictures below, we decided to give you all the details from the wedding as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

The Guests

The wedding was attended by only the close circle of the bride and the groom, which included Raveena Tandon, Sajid Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’souza, and others. Sharing about the wedding, the filmmaker shared how their group of friends, who have been by each other’s side since childhood, are very happy that the Khandaan has a new addition to their family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

The Jashn

The wedding ceremony was followed by an after-party, and it seems like Harshdeep Kaur performed at the party since she shared pictures with the newlywed couple. Apart from the small guest list, the entire Khandaan, including Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan and Sohail Khan‘s son Nirvaan Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshdeep Kaur (@harshdeepkaurmusic)

The Cake

The newlyweds celebrated with a beautiful 4-tier cake as well. Before the wedding, Dulhania Sshura Khan appeared at the venue in a hijab.

The Venue

Arbaaz Khan got married at sister Arpita Khan‘s bachelor pad, and the entire Khandaan arrived at the place to celebrate this occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Salman Khan’s Dance

The after-party was also exciting. While videos of Sshura Khan dancing with Arbaaz’s son have gone viral, another video of Salman Khan dancing at Tere Nast Mast Do Nain with the bride is also going viral on Twitter.

Check out the video shared by a fan on Twitter (now X).

Latest: Inside videos of Megastar #SalmanKhan Enjoying himself at#ArbaazKhan Wedding!✨ The way Salman was looking at the couple 😂 Good to see SK happy!🔥 #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/TmJJMEsgtb — BALLU💫 (@LegendIsBallu) December 25, 2023

Groom’s Dance

While Salman Khan danced his heart out with the bride, Raveena Tandon shared a video of the groom enjoying the party as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Such cute videos and pictures. We wish Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan a lifetime of happiness.

For more trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan Narrates His ‘Hit & Run’ Night Minute-By-Minute In This Old Video Getting Emotional, Netizens Troll: “Drishyam Ke Takkar Ka Story Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News