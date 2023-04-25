Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar Party is one of the most celebrated events of Bollywood that takes place every year during the Holy month of Ramadan. A couple of days back, an event took place in Mumbai that saw the who’s who of Bollywood putting their best fashion foot forward. Celebs like Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Nargis Fakhri, Sajid Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Arbaaz Khan and girlfriend Giorgia Andriani were seen arriving at the event and posing for the paps.

While scrolling through the photos, we came across an old video from the 2019 Iftaar Party that saw Salman’s sister Arpita pulling Giorgia’s dupatta, asking her to hide her cleav*ge. Scroll down to know more about the incident.

On Baba Siddiqui Iftaar Party 2019, Giorgia Andriani was seen wearing a white Indian lehenga-choli with a plunging neckline. However, while meeting people at the Iftaar party Arpita Khan Sharma was seen asking her to pull her dupatta down as her neckline was a bit low as per religious gathering. The video was exclusively shared by SpotboyE, where Arpita is seen asking Giorgia to cover her neckline with the dupatta. Following the advice, she quickly covers her cleav*ge.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, at the latest Baba Siddiqui Iftaar party, Giorgia Andriani was again seen flaunting her se*y cleav*ge wearing an embellished blouse with a lehenga. She paired her look with a choker and statement earrings and a matching bracelet. The actress was again trolled for her choice of lehenga at a religious gathering.

Apart from Giorgia Andriani, Palak Tiwari and Pooja Hegde were also trolled for wearing a plunging neckline for a religious gathering, which we brought to you.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Arpita Khan Sharma asking Giorgia Andriani to pull her dupatta down? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

