Shah Rukh Khan shook the film industry after returning to the screens after 4 years with his film Pathaan, along with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Now, King Khan is gearing up for his back-to-back two releases this year. However, there were quite a lot of speculations about whether Atlee’s directorial Jawan will release in June or not. But now we have an updated report, and it’s good news for every SRK fan. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

SRK will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in Jawan, along with Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. For the unversed, there are reports that Deepika Padukone also has a cameo role in the film, and we have already received BTS snapshots of the same, proving these reports to be true.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan would release on 2nd June. Soon after the announcement, rumours were rife that the date might get postponed. But now, an insider confirmed the news that Jawan is ready to be released on the said date. The source shared with Bollywood Hungama, “The film is mostly confirmed for a release on June 2. The team of Red Chillies Entertainment and director Atlee are working round the clock and ensuring that the film makes it to cinemas on the said date.”

Talking about the trailer and promotional campaigns, the insider revealed, “The team of Jawan is also gearing up to begin the promotions of the film. It is expected to start next week, that is, the first week of May. It’ll be a tight 4-5-week promotional campaign. The trailer is expected to be out soon, followed by the songs. The excitement for Jawan is already there, and these assets will further heighten the hype.”

“A teaser might be released first and it’ll be followed by the theatrical trailer. The teaser, which was released last year, was more of an introduction for the viewers to the world of Jawan. The new teaser and trailer will give a better idea of the characters and plot,” the source further added.

On the work front, post-Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be gearing up for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which is set to release on Christmas 2023.

What are your thoughts about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Pose For A Cute Picture With Bengaluru Restaurant Staff After Their Lunch Date!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News