One of the most highly in-demand actresses, Sanya Malhotra has kick-started promotions in Delhi for her upcoming film Kathal and was a trip down memory lane as she visited various hubs from college campus to the Gurudwara.

Sharing moments from her fan and fun-filled promotions she cautioned her social media post saying, “I’m back in my home ground; Delhi and all set to promote my upcoming film Kathal.

Sanya Malhotra wrote further, “Feels extremely nostalgic coming back to the DU Campus; interacting with the dramatic club, unveiling my films teaser and even performing on the SRCC stage!”

“As I begin the countdown to the release of this very special film , I seek blessings and also hope that you guys enjoy this film as much as I enjoyed shooting it,” concluded Sanya Malhotra’s post caption.

Led by Sanya Malhotra, Kathal is written by Ashok Mishra and directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, it releases on 19 May 2023 on Netflix. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment. The actress also has Jawan, Sam Bahadur, and Mrs in the pipeline.

