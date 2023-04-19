Kangana Ranaut recently grabbed headlines when she shared a clip from Aamir Khan’s TV show Satyameva Jayate and called him once upon a time friend. The Manikarnika actress even claimed that she was friends with the PK actor until her infamous feud with Hrithik Roshan went public.

After that legal case, Aamir chose his loyalties, said Kangana. But do you know that Aamir Khan was the one who stood by the Panga actress at the time she allegedly claimed that she was being boycotted in the industry?

However, later in an interview, Kangana Ranaut blasted Aamir Khan for not supporting and promoting her film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. When the news of Kangana being upset reached Mr. Perfectionist, he was stunned. Scroll down to read what he had to say!

In a report by Filmfare in 2017, it was said that the Ghajini actor was not happy with the way the Thalaivii actor was being treated after her nepotism remark and her calling Karan Johar, the movie mafia of the industry. While some stood with her, others were reported maintaining a distance from the actress.

As a gesture of care and acknowledgement, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his film Secret Superstar for Kangana Ranaut at Ambani’s private theatre. But the Queen actress felt it was a promotional move by Aamir so Kangana talks about his film on various platforms, which she did.

However, when Kangana wanted the same support for her film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, she was not obliged. Accusing Aamir she said while talking to the press, “When Aamir called me for Dangal, Secret Superstar, I went all the way to Ambani’s house. Dangal, for me, was a film about women empowerment. But they don’t have time for any of my trials. I have two-three films coming up, but I don’t expect people to write about them.”

Later, Aamir Khan was informed about Kangana’s disappointment which left him surprised. “She was upset with me? Why?”, quipped Aamir. “She never told me she is upset with me. When I meet her I will ask her,” he added while talking to the media on his 54th birthday celebration in 2018.

Interestingly, despite being one of the most talented actresses in the industry, Kangana Ranaut has not worked with the three Khans yet. While she was rumoured to come along with Aamir for a project, she rejected Sultan opposite Salman Khan. On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her directorial, Emergency.

