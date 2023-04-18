Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots was an iconic film and we all remember the details and characters. One such character in the film was Suhas who was left at the altar by Kareena Kapoor’s character Pia who chose Aamir Khan’s Phunsuk Wangdoo over Suhas.

Suhas was shown a materialistic man in the film who was always after price tags; throughout the film, he was made fun of and called price tag. But now, a beautiful internet post apologising to Suhas for misunderstanding him has gone viral.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Twitter thread discussed how Suhas was a sensible and highly misunderstood character in the film. People realised that Suhas was just a man who valued his hard-earned money and his career over other trivial things. Scroll down to read this amazing conversation.

A Twitter user Aaraynsh, wrote a testimonial for Suhas which said, “Suhas, I used to laugh at you as a kid, but as I grew up, I realized you were a good man. Losing a 4-lakh rupee watch, for which you had worked tirelessly, would drive anyone crazy. I now understand now how it feels when a pair of 400 dollar shoes get dirty. Everyone dreams of earning more money, and you were not wrong in making your career choice.”

Aaraynsh further said that Suhas remembered price tags for everything because it was hard-earned! He wrote,”Tumne sab kamaya tha shayad isliye tumhe keemat yaad thi.” He also confessed that he now understands Suhas as he could relate to him. He also pointed out how it was not funny that Suhas’ character was made fun of despite his girlfriend leaving him at the mandap. The tweet further read, “As someone who grew up in the middle class, I understand the struggle to chase IITs and IIMs in pursuit of our dreams. Even spilling chutney on a sherwani worth 1.5 lakhs on your wedding day and having your fiance walk away from the mandap was not funny. You were a hero :)”

Actor Olivier Lafont, who played Suhas in the film, was moved by such a heartfelt note. He acknowledged it and added how it feels nice that his character is finally getting love. Olivier wrote, “Lately I have been getting messages from people ‘apologising’ about misunderstanding the character of Suhas Tandon that I played many years ago in the film 3 Idiots, and then this post by Aastaynsh Singh went viral highlighting the conversation about a balanced understanding and appreciation of the place of money in life. It’s amazing that both the movie and the character had such an impact then, and even now. It’s also nice that Suhas is finally getting some love.”

3 Idiots was a film loosely inspired by Chetan Bhagat’s book Five Point Someone. Starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Boman Irani, and Kareena Kapoor, the film was released in 2009 and was very well received.

You can read the whole thread here

Suhas, I used to laugh at you as a kid, but as I grew up, I realized you were a good man. Losing a 4-lakh rupee watch, for which you had worked tirelessly, would drive anyone crazy. I now understand now how it feels when a pair of 400 dollar shoes get dirty. Everyone dreams… pic.twitter.com/OMR3WVlvEE — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) April 16, 2023

For more interesting stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Raghav Juyal Finally Breaks Silence On Shehnaaz Gill’s Dating Rumours Amid Salman Khan’s ‘Move On’ Remarks: “Abhi Meri Haalat Aisi Hai Ki…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News