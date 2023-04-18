Shehnaaz Gill has been under the radar since Salman Khan asked her to ‘move on’ during Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s trailer launch. He hinted that he could see ‘chemistry’ brewing between two of his co-stars and netizens felt he was hinting at Raghav Juyal’s romance. Scroll below for details as the actor-comedian finally broke his silence on viral speculations.

Since Salman Khan hinted at a possible romance, netizens have been digging deep to find links. Many even claimed that Shehnaaz and Raghav are living together. They were even spotted spending time with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s son around the same time. During The Kapil Sharma Show, Sallu bhai even slammed SidNaaz fans and asked them to stop linking her to Sidharth Shukla now and let her move on.

Raghav Juyal in a conversation with DNA has finally reacted to rumours of dating Shehnaaz Gill as she said, “Jo internet ki cheezein hai, woh mere tak nahi aa paati. Mujhe nahi pata ki woh sach hai ya jhooth…jab tak main woh dekh na loon ya sunn na loon (These internet rumours don’t reach me. I don’t know whether they’re true or false, and until I see and hear it myself, I won’t believe it).”

Raghav Juyal continued, “Main film ke liye aaya hoon, and I want ki log mujhe as an actor, as a dancer, as a host dekhe. Mera kaam bole, bas! Baki yeh sab cheezein (link-up)…. hain, nahi hain… aur yeh hogi bhi nahi, kyuki mere pass waqt nahi hai. Main double shift kaam kar raha hu. Abhi meri haalat aisi hai ki waqt hi nahi inn sab cheezon ka (I am here because of my film, and I want people to look at me as an actor, dancer and host. My work should speak for itself. I have no time for these other things like link-ups besides work. I am working a double shift and have no time for anything else). So I would like to talk about my work and my film, that’s it.”

Meanwhile, Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen together in Salman Khan led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Several BTS videos of their fun banter went viral and fans already began shipping for their alleged romance.

