Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday relished his first ‘vada pav’ in Mumbai, with none other than Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene. For the unversed, Cook is in India to launch the company’s first retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi, as Apple doubles down on its India plans.

Sharing a picture of him enjoying the local delicacy at a city restaurant, Cook thanked Madhuri for introducing him to Vada Pav. He posted, “Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav – it was delicious!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the picture, Madhuri Dixit can be seen dressed in a pink-purple kurta complete with white printed embroidery. Tim Cook also went the casual route by opting for a white t-shirt. The duo were all smiles as they enjoyed the street food delicacy.

Madhuri Dixit had earlier shared a picture with Tim Cook and captioned it, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!”

Check out Madhuri Dixit’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: ‘The Marvels’ Bollywood Edition – Deepika Padukone As Captain Marvel, Avneet Kaur As Ms Marvel, Here Are The Divas Who Can Nail These Roles & How!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News