Rekha is one of the most successful actresses of the yesteryears who enjoys fan-following globally. Till day, the veteran actress always takes advantage of every opportunity to make headlines every time she steps out in public. There’s now a viral video on social media that has caught the attention of netizens, where she’s reciting a beautiful ‘Ghazal’ by Pakistani singer Mehdi Hassan and fans can feel the pain in her voice and mentions Amitabh Bachchan in the comments section. Scroll below to watch the video.

All her fans know her love for Amitabh and that despite being married to actress Jaya Bachchan, the actor was allegedly in love with Rekha. She has mentioned the same indirectly in various interviews over the years but without taking the name of Senior Bachchan. But her die-hard fans know the truth and leave no opportunity to link the two actors on social media through fan-made edits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An Instagram page named ‘Cine Vichaar’ shared the video of Rekha reciting Mehdi Hassan’s ghazal that reads, “Mujhe tum nazar se gira toh rahe ho… Mujhe tum kabhi bhi bhula na sakoge.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cine Vichaar (@cine_vichaar)

Rekha’s voice sounds magical, reciting a ghazal. Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Amitabh Bachchan is crying in the corner *”

Another commented, “Definitely she is singing for Amitab Bachhan 🙌” A third commented, “Bacchan Sahab!!! Kis Motor-Mouth Ke Liye Inhe Chor Diya Apne😪”

A fourth user commented, “AB watching this with fake account 😂”

What are your thoughts on Rekha singing a beautiful ghazal back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Hrithik Roshan’s Sister Sunaina Roshan Reveals Falling In Love With A Muslim Boy & She Was Told “He Was A Terrorist” After Getting Slapped By Her Father Rakesh Roshan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News