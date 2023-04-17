On April 14, Bollywood’s most loved and adorable couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated their first wedding anniversary. After falling in love with each other while shooting for Brahmastra, Alia and RK tied the knot in an intimate wedding last year. With the blessings of her family and close friends, the couple celebrated their union in a very low-key manner. However, a few months later, in November last year, the couple welcomed their first little bundle of joy- a baby girl who they’ve named Raha Kapoor.

Ditching the fancy and showsha celebrations, the couple was seen celebrating their first wedding by visiting their home’s construction site. While the duo like to keep everything private and refrain from sharing their private moments with the fans on social media, a section of netizens decoded what RK did gift to his dearest wife on their first anniversary. Yes, you heard that right!

Ahead of his wedding anniversary, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the airport carrying a bag while making an exit from the airport. However, later, on their anniversary, Alia Bhatt was seen holding a pink sling bag that netizens think was a gift for his loving wife, Alia Bhatt. After joining the dots, netizens concluded that it was the same gift that RK was seen carrying at the airport the other day.

Later digging deeper, notorious netizens have also found out that Alia Bhatt’s pink sling back, which is apparently RK’s anniversary gift to her cost a whopping USD 12250 which converted to INR is Rs 10 lakh. Yes, you heard that right! Check out the video shared by celeb pap Viral Bhayani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Animal, while Alia Bhatt is rumoured to debut at MET Gala 2023.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on these cute fans’ analysis?

