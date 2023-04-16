Singer Harry Styles, who apart from his songs is also known for his unique fashion choices, will reportedly give a miss to the upcoming 2023 edition of the Met Gala. You ask why? Well, it has been reported that some of the former lovers of the former One Direction member will be marking their attendance at the coveted event. Read on for more.

Harry Styles made his first and last Met Gala appearance in 2019. He had co-hosted the mega event alongside singer Lady Gaga. The singer then dazzled the evening with his romantic, bespoke Gucci look.

Speaking of the latest, the publication The Sun has reported that Harry Styles might not turn up to the event in order to avoid the awkward run-ins with his ex-flames. Reports suggest that the former lovers of Styles like Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and Kiko Mizuhara are all expected to hit the red carpet at Met Gala. Speaking on the same, a source spilled the beans to the publication saying, “Harry loves the Met Gala and expressing himself through fashion, especially after he co-chaired the event in 2019, but he is too busy” adding, “It’s a welcome relief as there would be so much buzz around him rubbing shoulders with Emily and all his exes.” The source further shared, “The whole event is like a goldfish bowl and every move is snapped on the red carpet. He’s happier focusing on his music and craft for now.”

The 29-year-old British crooner is currently dating model, podcaster and actress Emily Ratajkowski after recently parting ways with Olivia Wilde. The As It Was hitmaker, a few weeks ago, was clicked getting all cozy with Ratajkowski. However, hours later he was clicked with the 32-year-old actress, singer and model Kiko Mizuhara.

It is also reported that Harry Styles’ another ex i.e. singer Taylor Swift was also invited to attend the Met Gala but she won’t be able to make it due to her current Era’s tour.

For the unversed, this year’s Met Gala will be held on May 1, 2023, and will be inspired by German designer and Chanel’s creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

