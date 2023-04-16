Brad Pitt is a name that needs no introduction. He is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood. But there was a time in the early years of his career when he felt like leaving a film. The film in question here is 1994’s Interview With the Vampire, which also featured Tom Cruise alongside Pitt. The film was directed by Neil Jordan. Keep scrolling to know why the actor was desperate to quit the film and what brought him around.

The American gothic horror did quite well at the box office and it was a treat for the audience to see young Brad and Tom together in a movie like that. The film was reportedly shot in New Orleans and London. Problems for Pitt started to emerge when the shoot shifted to London.

As per The Things, Brad Pitt recalled the problems he faced while shooting in London and it was not pleasant at all. He said, “But then we got to London, and London was dark. London was dead of winter. We’re shooting in Pinewood, which is an old institution — all the James Bond films. There’s no windows in there. It hasn’t been refabbed in decades. You leave for work in the dark — you go into this cauldron, this mausoleum — and then you come out and it’s dark.” Shooting in those conditions had an impact on the actor’s psyche, so much so that he even considered quitting the film.

But quitting a film is not always easy, at that point in time if Brad Pitt had quit Interview with the Vampire, he then would have had to pay a massive amount of $40 million. He came to his senses after speaking to his good friend David Geffen, a producer.

The Babylon actor recalled, “I’m telling you, one day it broke me. It was like, ‘Life’s too short for this quality of life.’ I called David Geffen, who was a good friend. He was a producer, and he’d just come to visit. I said, ‘David, I can’t do this anymore. I can’t do it. What will it cost me to get out?’ And he goes, very calmly, ‘Forty million dollars.’ And I go, ‘OK, thank you.’ It actually took the anxiety off of me. I was like, ‘I’ve got to man up and ride this through, and that’s what I’m going to do.'”

We are glad that Brad Pitt fought through it and we got to see him in the film. For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

