American actor Robert Downey Jr is among Hollywood’s most recognizable celebrities. In Marvel Flicks, he is most recognized for portraying Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. He is also one of the highest-paid actors in the industry besides Dwayne Johnson.

He is a true gearhead who appreciates everything from classic sports and muscle cars to self-driving, electrified automobiles, just like many Hollywood celebrities. He is renowned for modifying or customising his vehicles as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Being a vehicle enthusiast, Robert Downey Jr.’s fortune has allowed him to either buy his ideal car or just choose a car and buy it with a few clicks. Iron Man destroys a lot of cars, but he also keeps some really cool ones in his garage. A handful of the expensive cars kept in his garage are Ferrari California Ts, Acura NSX Concepts, Audi R8s, Fisker Karmas, Bentley Continental GTS, Mercedes-Benz Pagodas, and Audi E-Tron GT Concepts.

But out of all his automobiles, Tony Stark’s Acura NSX Concepts is somewhat unique because it appeared in the Iron Man movie from Marvel. It also features a crucial aspect of the movie’s plot. The Iron Man mask was present in the car when Tony Stark visited the youngster after fighting Aldrich Killian in Iron Man 3. After filming was finished, the car quickly made its way from the site to Robert Downey Jr.’s front door. According to Hot Cars, just two car models, specifically for Iron Man, were ever produced, making its value $9 million.

Robert Downey Jr. requested to keep the Acura NSX Concept instead of having it destroyed by Marvel once filming was finished. Marvel was first hesitant to grant his request because of the expense and rarity of the car. Nevertheless, they were persuaded to reconsider the film’s over $1.5 billion in box office revenue, which may be directly attributable to Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Tony Stark. Robert Downey Jr. also topped the Hollywood pay scales at that time. Marvel eventually complied with Downey Jr.’s request, and the actor now owns a unique Acura NSX Iron Man supercar valued at $9,198,000.

It’s safe to say that the Acura NSX Iron Man supercar is among the most valuable and one-of-a-kind vehicles in his collection and one of the most impressive in all of Hollywood.

Must Read: The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Indeed Defeated Nicholas Hoult To Become Bruce Wayne, The X-Men Star Finally Confirms

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News