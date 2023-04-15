The Marvel Cinematic Universe is busy churning out trailer after trailer of their upcoming project, and no one is complaining at all. While everybody was busy decoding the trailer of Secret Invasion that brought back Nick Fury with the Skrulls, the studio, in just a week, dropped the very trending trailer for The Marvel’s. The movie will mark the union of Ms. Marvel, Captain Rambo, and Captain Marvel. But the audience while being impressed by many things about it, was even more interested to know details about Brie Larson’s bra.

Yes, you read that right. The Marvels marks the return of Brie as Captain Marvel after the very smashing appearance in Avengers: Endgame. The actor will be seen joining Iman Vellani and Lashana Lynch to fight the Kree. But as we are excited to see what the trajectory has to offer, the fans of the actor have focused more on the beauty of her bust in the trailer.

The Marvels trailer features Brie Larson in a much more glamorous way than we last saw her. With a new hairdo and very chic styling, the actor is looking beautiful and perfect. It is a specific visual where she is donning a white body-hugging sleeves top that has caught the attention of the b*on community, who want to know what bra she is wearing that is making her look so perfect. Read on to know more.

Twitter in no time was dissecting The Marvels trailer, but Brie Larson or the team could have never thought that they would ask her about the bra she is wearing in one scene. The micro-blogging site was flooded with reactions and questions.

like plsssss the boob community needs you!! — e-shrimp (@mtvsjackass) April 12, 2023

But the twist came in when Brie Larson decided to answer one netizen that asked, “need to know what bra she’s wearing that looks good with that type of shirt . i’ve struggled with this all my life.” In her reply to the tweet The Marvels star replied, “It was a whole team effort: @ChantelleUS t-shirt bra (with an extra strap stitched in). Basically…we need new scientific breakthroughs to make this easier. Shoutout to Rebecca Higgins for engineering the beauty we see on screen!”

It was a whole team effort: @ChantelleUS t-shirt bra (with an extra strap stitched in). Basically…we need new scientific breakthroughs to make this easier. Shoutout to Rebecca Higgins for engineering the beauty we see on screen! https://t.co/Y7EyaVF7qE — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 14, 2023

The community must be blessing Brie Larson for the deed. The Marvel is set for a November 10, 2023, release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

