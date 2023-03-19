Brie Larson is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. She has an Oscar for her performance in “Room” to credit her acting capabilities. Marvel did not let the talented actress go and cast her as Captain Marvel, and the rest is history about how she became one of the strongest MCU characters. However, there was a time when the actress was unsure about her return to the universe as he received hate for her casting early in her days!

The casting of Brie as Captain Marvel and the introduction of the character were both subject to backlash when it was announced. However, the movie grossed over $1 billion at the box office and received solid reviews from critics.

The Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson was well aware of the hate the character had received. During the D23 Expo, the actress responded sarcastically, alluding to the intense fan backlash aimed towards Carol Danvers’s character in the MCU. When Variety asked about her Captain Marvel future, she said, “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?”

Being the first female-led superhero film, Captain Marvel arrived in theatres in 2019 and received flak from some Marvel fans. However, as it is confirmed that Brie Larson will be coming back for another Captain Marvel movie, The Marvels, she will be teaming up with Ms. Marvel in the sequel. Not to forget the massive hate that Ms. Marvel received when it was released.

How long will Brie Larson play Captain Marvel? “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?” https://t.co/lyxUEr5y6V pic.twitter.com/sz78oVWKBD — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2022

One statement that attracted a lot was when the Captain Marvel star said that she had noticed her press days were “overwhelmingly white male” and that she “decided to make sure my press days were more inclusive.” Adding to the trolls, Brie Larson was vocal during the press tours as her comments were perceived as sexist towards men. She was talking about Hollywood and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s lack of diversity, calling for a more inclusive Captain Marvel press tour.

