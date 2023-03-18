One of the most trending names to have bounced back in the headlines in the past few days is Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson. The actor, who has been away from the screen for a long time now, was in the news for being a part of Nancy Meyers’ comeback movie planned at the Netflix camp. It has been a year since the update, and there was radio silence. And now, as it hits the news again, the reason is that Netflix has abandoned the movie now, only for it to find a home at a very unthought-of place.

For the unversed, Nancy Meyers is the director behind one of the most feel-good films of all times, The Intern, starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. The filmmaker plans to make a comeback with a tentatively titled ‘Paris Paramount’ starring Scarlett, Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson, and Michael Fassbender together. The filmmaker will be directing, writing, and producing the comedy-drama.

Now as the news hits the shore that Netflix has abandoned the movie because of budget issues, the latest reports say that Warner Bros might be eyeing the movie that stars the Marvel star, Scarlett Johansson. Read to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a The Hollywood Reporter update, Paris Paramount starring Scarlett is now being eyed by Warner Bros to back. For the studio, the simple reason is that it is a ready-made platter to vouch on with some of the leading names attached to it. The studio has reportedly approached Nancy Meyers to join forces with them. There is no confirmation on the same as of now, and there is neither surety on whether the vast remains the same. Only time will tell.

Talking about the tug of war at Netflix, Nancy Meyers was being offered a budget of $130 million to make Paris Paramount with Scarlett Johansson in the lead. But the filmmaker demanded a higher budget of $150 million, as per the reports. There is no update on whether Warner Bros agrees on the same budget.

