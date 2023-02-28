Scarlett Johansson is one of the most gorgeous women across nations; not only that, she is also one of the highest-paid actresses as well. No doubt, Scarlett is a very attractive woman and the dream woman of many men, but who is her dream man? Have you ever wondered, being so enticing herself, who she finds attractive? Johansson did answer that years ago, and the answer will leave you utterly shocked.

Scarlett was married to Ryan Reynolds, who is also one of the most handsome actors. The couple called it quits in 2011; after that, she was married to Roman Dauriac, with whom she got divorced in 2017. She is currently married to Colin Jost since 2020.

In 2017 on the Howard Stern Show, Scarlett Johansson answered the million. The show host asked the Avengers star to give the name of the hottest man in the world at that time [according to her]. Johansson visibly had a really hard time sprouting an answer. To make it easier, the host gave her several options. He said, “Yeah, is it Brad Pitt?” Stern asked. “Like, honestly, if I could put you in a movie with somebody, who would it be?” And then she gave the most unexpected answer.

Scarlett Johansson back then stunned even Howard Stern with her answer. What did she say? She said, “I mean, honestly, I’m like somebody who likes Gordon Ramsay,” as she burst into a fit of laughter. Stern responded, “Gordon Ramsay you’re attracted to?”. He further added, “Maybe I got a shot with you.”

Well as they say, ‘beauty lies in the eye of the beholder,’ and for all those men who were heartbroken thinking they didn’t have a chance with a seemingly gorgeous woman, you never know, you might be the hottest man to them like Ramsay is to Scarlett Johansson.

The video had been going viral on Instagram for the past few days. Check out the throwback video of Scarlett Johansson confessing to being physically attracted to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay:

Meanwhile, as of now, Scarlett Johansson is rumoured to come back to the MCU with the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars and reprise her role as Black Widow.

