American actor Brad Pitt is one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. He rose to fame with David Fincher’s Fight Club (1999) and Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean Eleven, released in 2001. However, his journey to popularity in the entertainment world wasn’t an easy one.

Unlike many others, the 59-year-old actor had a slow start in Hollywood. He began his career by appearing in small films and television shows. Pitt played a wild and aggressive character in the 1995 film 12 Monkeys, for which he received an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe Award.

Brad Pitt worked several odd jobs in his early days before becoming a well-known actor in Hollywood. One of them was a stripper chauffeur, driving them to parties in his mullet. He opened up about this in an old interview with Pearce.

The Fight Club actor said, “I did some film jobs as an extra and did anything I could to get by. I delivered refrigerators, dressed up as a chicken for a restaurant opening and drove strippers around for a while. It was a rude awakening for a boy from Missouri. I was employed by an office that hired out strippers for private parties. I would do the driving, play the music, try and make the deal and get the strippers out with their clothes, and safely.”

Brad Pitt also recalled his struggling days on the sidelines of promoting his film Babylon. As reported by Fandom Wire, the actor said to an interviewer, “Many odd jobs, one of them was driving strippers to their parties. Early days, I still had a mullet.”

Later, he explains that he would not be here if it weren’t for the odd jobs he used to do. During his job, he met the right person who had important industry connections. “The first person I met who knew an actor, the young lady I was driving that night.”

