Megan Fox has been through a tough time lately with an alleged turmoil in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, but in the midst of that, her ex-husband’s remark will surely make her day and all of her fans as well. Brian Austin Green and Fox were married together for a long time before calling it quits in 2021. Green recently took a jibe at ex-fiancée Venessa Marcil and praised Megan over the matter of parenting. Read to find out more about it!

For the unversed, Brian and Venessa started dating in 1999, and the couple got engaged in 2001, and they welcomed their son Kassius the following year. Unfortunately, the couple parted ways in 2003. In 2004, Green and Fox started dating one another before tying the knot in 2010. They have two children as well.

Recently according to a report in Fox news, Venessa Marcil, in an Instagram Q&A session, was asked about co-parenting her and Brian Austin Green’s son Kassius. She said, “We didn’t & don’t co-parent. I raised my son alone.” This definitely did not board well with Green. He responded back at this claim by her ex, and as per the report, he took social media to share a screenshot of Venessa’s answer and wrote, “So, I can’t tell you how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+ year old woman on social media like she is still in high school. She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap.”

Green also wrote about Megan Fox and praised her, and shared how she was involved in raising Kassius. Mentioning Fox, he wrote, “Megan and I bust our a*ses to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I’m assuming that’s why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY.”

This is not the first time that Brian Austin Green spoke about co-parenting with Megan Fox. Earlier, he had revealed how they don’t fight over time with their children and are adaptable to thing. Since they both have busy schedules, he and Megan try to support each other as much as possible.

