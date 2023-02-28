The die-hard fans of DCEU rejoiced as they saw Henry Cavill don the blue tights again in last year’s Black Adam. The movie teased a bigger project for Cavill’s Man of Steel but DC Studios soon clarified that was not going to happen. Now, the maddened DCEU fans are threatening to sue DCU but the question has emerged, can they?

DCU has been announced by the new co-CEO of DC Studios, Gunn. Gunn has dropped Snyder’s original plan for DCU and is reportedly willing to move ahead with Crisis on Infinite Earths, which was previously Warner Bros. plan for DCEU.

DCEU, also known as Snyderverse (Zack Snyder’s universe), starred Henry Cavill as Superman in three movies. While it was revealed that Cavill will not return to his superhero role, he made a cameo in Black Adam. However, James Gunn later explained that he is looking for a younger actor to play Kal-El in the DCU. The news left the DCEU fans divided as many opposed the co-CEO’s decision.

Now, as per We Got This Covered, one die-hard fan has proposed to file a class action false advertising lawsuit against DC Studios as they did not fulfil bringing back Cavill to his superman role after his cameo in Dwayne Johnson’s movie. However, a similar lawsuit was recently filed against Universal surrounding Ana de Armas’ appearance in the trailer but not in the finished film. While film trailers can be considered advertisements, the same does not go with a finished film. Therefore, the lawsuit against DC Studios may not be valid.

While DC studios are all set to work on their first slate Gods and Monsters, they have been beaten by MCU for all the wrong reasons. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has surpassed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice for the biggest week-to-week decline for a movie based on a comic book.

