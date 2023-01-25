The DC Universe has been facing quite a backlash ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran sat on the Co-CEO chair of DC. The new updates of the DC superheroes have been making quite an impact on the fans. Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 getting scrapped, and a few other changes made the fans very furious and disappointed. However, James Gunn has been tackling the situation in a very calm manner. Now, recently, he clapped back at a DC hater over Henry’s exit. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Last year when James and Peter became Co-CEO of the DCEU, they had announced Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, and it had ignited most of his fans. Since then, the CEOs have been facing the heat from the fandom.

DC Studios’ Co-CEO James Gunn tries to respond to as many fan query to keep the negativity against the DCEU at bay. However, on Instagram, one of Henry Cavill’s fans dissed DC Co-CEOs and said, “F*** your cat dude. You pissed off an entire franchise worth of fans. Nobody gives a rats ass about your cat. #Cavilisclark”

Now, James Gunn clapped back at the hater and commented back, “It’d be great if at the very least, you knew how to spell an actor’s name if you were going to be so outraged.”

Will James Gunn and Peter Safran ever be able to win the audience’s hearts? Fans have even been calling out to Warner Bros to fire James Gunn from the position after knowing about all the changes he had made after coming to power. Apparently, James Gunn is writing a new Superman story focussing on his initial young days, which is why Henry Cavill had to leave the premises, and now it has become an issue that makes every headline catch on it.

Well, we don’t know, but we can only hope they can share a better slate for the sake of all DC fans. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know!

