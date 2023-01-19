Henry Cavill might have dropped the red cape as Superman, but definitely has new projects to keep his fans excited. After being teased in the credit scenes of Black Adam that he will be returning as Superman, the fans were excited until the announcement of DCU not moving ahead with Cavill’s Superman shocked the world.

On the other hand, Henry Cavill was also dropped from the lead role of Netflix’s The Witcher series as Geralt of Rivia. With his departure as Superman and the news of The Witcher series, the actor shocked the world when he announced his association with a new adaptation of the classic tabletop game Warhammer 40,000. In a recent report, it has been teased that Ana De Armas, who will be seen next in the upcoming John Wick movie is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming adaption of the “Warhammer” series.

According to a report from Gian Freaking Robot, a trusted and proven source says the former Superman actor is looking for Ana de Armas in an undisclosed role. She will be seen ahead in John Wick Universe’s spinoff, Ballerina, and would be amazing to see both of them together.

Being the only announced star of the ‘Warhammer’, Henry Cavill will also be working as an executive producer for the show. The reported recruitment of Ana De Armas could essentially be an important role in the franchise’s gritty, war-torn future universe.

Amazon has secured the rights and will be backing the “Warhammer” series and after months of negotiations and fending off rival companies, the company sought the rights. On sharing about the series, Henry Cavill revealed that he loved Warhammer since he was a boy and it is truly special for him. “I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon Studios, and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh-on lifelong dream come true,” said Henry Cavill.

