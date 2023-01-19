It was the first time that Dwayne Johnson entered a world of Superheroes under the DC universe while donning the suit of Black Adam, but for unfortunate reasons, the journey was too short-lived. Black Adam even after accumulating so much hype from all around, couldn’t do a massive business at the box office. However, Dwayne has no regret or complaint about it. In conversation with the media, he shared how rigorously he had to practice to physically transform into Black Adam. Scroll below to know more!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ has always been top of his game when it comes to physicality and strength. However, he had breached his own records to become Black Adam and had pushed his limits in the gym to prepare for his character.

Well, in an interview with Men’s Journal, Dwyane Johnson opened up about how he was quite adamant to get the physical structure and have the Comic book Teth Adam’s muscle in him. He shared, “I started training for Black Adam when I came out of the womb. I believe I was born to play this character. But in all honesty, this project has been with me for 10 ten years now. The process began when we started to stand the material up and really developed it into what it is present day. I’ve been one lucky son of a bitch over the years to prepare for some really big competitions and games.”

Going further in the conversation, Dwayne Johnson mentioned that getting accepted for Black Adam’s role was a once-in-a-lifetime chance for him. He revealed, “Getting the greenlight for Black Adam was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to raise the bar yet again. that work with Dave, we wanted to bring a whole new philosophy and methodology to the way I push myself in the gym.”

Dwayne Johnson had given his all to his movie, from dedication to hard work to physical transformation and so much so but yet, the film couldn’t live up to the expectations and sinked at the box office. This led to an abrupt stop in Black Adam franchise and now Dwayne is out of the DCEU.

What are your thoughts about Dwayne Johnson’s rigorous physical training? Let us know!

