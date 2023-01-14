Dwyane Johnson starrer Black Adam, which hit the screens in October last year, was one of the most-anticipated films of 2022. Co-starring Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, and Quintessa Swindell in the key roles, the film turned out to be a box-office dud. Months later, the film was released on OTT platform. But guess what even there the film is unable to succeed. The film last lost to a decade-old film to becoming the no 1 streaming film in the US. Well, it’s none other than Hugh Jackman’s 2013 release Prisoners.

Led by Hugh, the film also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Terrence Howard and others in pivotal roles and was helmed by Denis Villeneuve.

According to the latest media reports, Hugh Jackman starrer Prisoners has beaten Dywane Johnson starrer Black Adam and has become the no 1 streaming film on the OTT in the US. A Comicbook.com report states, Prisoners was watched over 850 million minutes in a week from December 12 to December 18, while Black Adam was watched over 630 million minutes.

But let us tell you, Black Adam premiered on the OTT platform Netflix from December 16, which means the reflecting data, is of only 3 days, while Prisoners got a full week.

Earlier, Dwyane Johnson took to his social media account to pen a heartfelt note about the debacle of Black Adam where he embraced failure. He wrote, “Tapping in with you with a quick thought that’s anchored my success (and failures) over the years that may anchor and help you too on your journey. Having the guts to fail is far more powerful than having the desire to succeed. Having the desire to succeed is very attractive. It’s sexy. While having the guts to fail is extremely uncomfortable. And sometimes it’s scary.”

“But guts over desire has served me all throughout my career – and when we put ourselves in positions to be uncomfortable – to have the guts to fail – we actually set ourselves up in a much more powerful way to WIN. It’s 2023. It’s our year. Guts over desire.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Prisoners beating Black Adam and becoming the highest streaming film of the US? Do let us know.

