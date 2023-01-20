Ever since the Superman reboot was announced, there was a lot of speculations. Fans were speculating about the return of Henry Cavill as superman. However, his return remained an illusion for a long time. Later, it was confirmed that he is out of the project. The Superman reboot might not have the origin story and James Gunn is all set to follow Robert Pattison‘s footsteps.

Do you know that James Gunn’s Superman reboot has some similarities with Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’? A lot of people will be wondering how right? Because both films presumably exist in a completely different world. To know about the similarities scroll down to read the entire story.

As per the Screenrant report, James Gunn’s Superman movie, just like Matt Reeves’ The Batman, will not be an origin story. While not much is known about the plot of James Gunn’s upcoming Superman reboot, he has confirmed that the movie is expected to see Clark Kent( who is already Superman) meeting other important Superman characters such as Lois Lane, which means there will be a new beginning to the character, despite not being a superman origin story. Now, that is exactly the same as what Batman did following Bruce Wayne during its second year as the Dark Knight.

Notably, there is no confirmation or indication that whether James Gunn’s superman movie will take place in the same universe as Reeves’ The Batman. In fact, both of them debunked the original report that Gunn was considering incorporating Robert Pattison’s Batman in DCU. But even if Batman and Gunn’s DCU are not in the same universe, Reeves’ Batman reboot can serve as an inspiration for this new DC franchise.

Interestingly, Batman’s box office made it one of Warner Bros’ biggest hits in years and that is why Batman reboot can be an inspiration for upcoming DC movies. The Batman has proved that DC can also skip the origin stories for some of its characters, as audiences are already similar to how Bruce Wayne became Batman or Clark Kent became Superman.

