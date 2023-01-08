The DCU realm is right now in chaos because the new leadership under James Gunn and Peter Safran have brought a massive shuffle in the line up of the studio and that has created a storm. Amid all of this is the project ready for release and one of the most controversial movies on the roaster is The Flash. Starring Ezra Miller the movie has already seen its fair share of roadblocks and delays already. Now as it moves towards the release date, the makers are running test screenings and it is being compared to Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

For the unversed, The Flash is kind of an event film in the DCU. Just like Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, this is a reunion movie in the DCU. The makers have brought in almost all the big wig stars from their universe which also includes Ben Affleck as Batman. But turns out the anticipation is about to increase by levels after the update today.

Now as per the newest reports, after all the controversy around the movie, the makers of The Flash are super excited about the release of the movie. The report even claims to an extent where it says that the executives have never been this excited and sure about a comic book ever. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

As per a Heroic Hollywood report, the makers of The Flash have never been so excited about a comic book movie since the release of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. The confidence has impressed the fans on the internet who now cannot wait for see what the Ezra Miller Starrer is. The report calls Miller, Michael Keaton, and Sasha Calle the highlights of the movie.

Directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Birds Of Prey fame Christina Hodson, The Flash is based on Flashpoint comic. The movie will feature Ezra Miller as Barry Allen who will be navigating the altered DC Universe. Reports recently even spoke about how DCU bosses considering continuing their relationship with Ezra even after the multiple controversies associated to his name.

The Flash releases on June 16, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

