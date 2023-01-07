Henry Cavill at this point is one of the most spoken about names in Hollywood. The continuous buzz around his professional life has been making all the noise. The actor who was about to make his comeback as the Superman in DCU, was again told to take the back seat when the new leadership cancelled the plan. But while all of this has been a part of the headlines, his personal life has always been one that has had the attention of the world. But did you know he was even accused of dating an actor to mint some profit out of it?

Well, Henry Cavill has been in the headlines not just for being a part of massive tent pole projects but even for his dating life. The actor who rose to immense fame in 2013 by turning into Superman with Man Of Steel, enjoyed a never seen before success. But this was the same year he decided to date The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco. But this relationship brought all the bad light possible to them.

It was the same year Henry Cavill became an household name with Zack Snyder bringing him to the DCU. But his relationship with Kaley Cuoco turned out to be seen as a settlement for both the people involved to juice out the fame with each other’s name. They were accused to be more for the camera than the bedroom and that was a severe allegation. Below is what led to the same.

As per a Giant Freakin Robot report, a portal Nicki Swift listed the reasons why they thought Henry Cavill and Kaley Cuoco were just dating for a PR stunt and nothing else. The fact that their relationship ended in less than two weeks raised eyebrows of the people across the globe. The split made people think that this was a romance that was set up to boost each other and this claim became more concrete when it was reported that they are represented by the same PR agency.

Kaley Cuoco’s first move that hinted at them dating was her posting a photo with Man Of Steel poster featuring Henry Cavill in the background. She even requested people to watch it. In the two weeks of dating, Henry and Kaley were seen in places where people are bound to get photographed and it all looked quite planned. Later Cuoco even admitted that it was after dating Cavill that the paparazzi got interested in her.

While Henry Cavill went on to join Superman, Mission Impossible, and even Sherlock in Enola Holmes, Kaley got a $1 million paycheck every episode on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Soon after the two split and Kaley Cuoco started seeing Ryan Sweeting. The quick moving on was also seen as a proof that she was never a thing behind PR stunt with Henry.

