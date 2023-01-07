James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way of Water seems to be in no mood to stop. The blue-skinned people of Pandora came back to entertain the audience, and they came back with a bang. This time the Sully family ventured to the coastline of the planet as they met the primitives there, the Metkyans. In a recent interview, Cameron boasted about the film’s success and also revealed his future plans with the franchise.

For the unversed, Cameron-directed Avatar was released in 2009, and over a decade after the first film came out, the director finally gifted the audience with its sequel, which is even grander in scale than its predecessor. As per sources, the film has already crossed the $1.5 billion mark at the box office worldwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Cameron recently made an appearance on HBO Max’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? and spoke about how Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed a major milestone at the box office. On the show, he said, “It looks like just with the momentum that the film has now that will easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this, I’m gonna have to do these other sequels.”

Talking about his future plans for the Avatar franchise, James Cameron said, “I know what I’m going to be doing the next six or seven years. The point is we’re going to be okay. I’m sure that we’ll have a discussion soon with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for Avatar 3, which is already in the can – we’ve already captured and photographed the whole film so we’re in extended post-production, to do all that CG magic. And then Avatar 4 and 5 are both written. We even have some of 4 in the can. We’ve begun a franchise at this point. We’ve begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films.”

As per reports, James Cameron’s third part of the Avatar franchise will venture into a darker side of the Na’vi people, and he has reportedly said to introduce a fire tribe in the next part. Avatar: The Way Of Water starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet and others, was released on 16th December last year.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Xochitl Gomez aka America Chavez Reacts To Toxic MCU Fans’ Backlash: “…It’s Just So Much Worse For Brown People”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News