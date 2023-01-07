Ed Sheeran is one of the world’s best-selling music artists. The Shape Of You singer has sold more than 150 million records worldwide. In December 2019, he was named artist of the decade. Notably, the singer shot to fame over a decade ago with his first single “The ATeam”.

However, Sheeran never fails to make headlines for his relationship, and his s*x confessions over the years had remained the talk of the town. Ed, who keeps his personal life low profile has always been vocal about his s*x confessions.

From revealing his true feelings on sending n*de snaps to having s*x twice in a night, Ed Sheeran has always been unapologetic when it comes to making candid confessions on s*x. But do know once Ed’s close friend Elton John mocked him for having a small chopper Scroll down to read.

Elton John on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross show once confessed he loved the “beautifully -made” giant marble p*nis statue the singer got him as a birthday gift and went on to mock Ed Sheeran for having a small chopper. The Rockmen star further added he is delighted to coach Ed through ups and downs, from his party days to marriage and fatherhood, and joked, “He is very small. Apparently in every department.” But the singer gushed about Ed by saying, “He is just a sweetheart. I love him. I am also glad that he is happy.”

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran caught a lot of eyeballs by sending massive statues to p*nis to other celebrities. It seems it is his favourite thing to give as a gift. During his interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he revealed they were kind of inspired by Elton John. He said, “Elton John has been involved in my career from the get-go, and he buys me weird gifts. Just like odd gifts, like s*xual sort of objects.” So, one has to blame Ed’s friend John for motivating him to send p*nis statues as a gift!

