Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran were a ‘thing’ many years ago. While the Perfect singer confirmed so, our beauty refused the relationship and it was quite a scandalous scenario. But what remained worst were allegations that she cheated on him with One Direction fame Niall Horan. Years after, the controversy has resurfaced but she has the most savage response!

It looked like Ed was quite affected by his short-lived relationship with Ellie. He even gave it back to her saying ‘friends don’t hold hands’ after she denied their romance. Gossip mill has it that he even wrote the 2014 song ‘Don’t’ where he spoke about being cheated upon. Fans were quick to create a theory of their own and were convinced that he was talking about Goulding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ellie Goulding celebrated her 36th birthday on 30th December. Owing to the same, the Love Me Like You Do singer shared a TikTok video of herself dancing to Prep’s cover of Harry Styles’ As It Was. “Quick b*ob check then we’re birthday grooving,” read the caption of the post.

A TikTok user took dug out years-old controversy between Ed Sheeran and Niall Horan and wrote, “Can’t believe u cheated on Ed with Niall, but slay [for real].”

Ellie Goulding has the most savage response to the allegations as she responded, “False!!!!! But also slay.”

Well, as Selena Gomez said, “Kill them with kindness.”

For the unversed, Elle and Ed Sheeran sparked dating rumours as they sat together holding hands at the 2013 MTV Music Awards. After their breakup, the singer was seen getting cosy with Niall Horan at the V Festival during a Kings of Leon set. And, the rest is history!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Tom Cruise Is Banned From Buying A Bugatti Ever Despite Spending $1 Million Back In 2005 Because Of This Embarrassing Moment He Faced!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News