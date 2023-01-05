Time and again we have seen Hollywood stars opening up about shooting intimate scenes with their co-stars on the sets of a film. While some have explained how comfortable or uncomfortable the whole process has been for them, others have been minute details leaving their fans wondering. In today’s throwback piece, we bring you a story of Gone Girl star Neil Patrick Harris who had once spilt the beans on making out with his co-stars on the sets of the film.

The psychological thriller, which was released in 2014 stars an ensemble cast including Rosamund Pike, Emily Ratajkowski and Ben Affleck and others. It is helmed by David Fincher.

In 2014, Neil Patrick Harris had recalled the time shooting a s*x scene with Rosamund Pike where they had to rehearse it with director David Fincher. The openly gay actor had the director want it to be robotic so that everything goes as per the plan.

Neil Patrick Harris had Out Magazine, “We had to rehearse the sex scene with David [Fincher], like every inch of it — ‘Then you put your mouth on his dick here, and then this number of thrusts, and then you ejaculate.’ He doesn’t want a lot of reinterpretation once you start rolling.” Adding, “It was weird because we’re technically breaking down the s*x scene. (Fincher) wanted it to be almost robotic, that we know exactly where we are position-wise, where everything goes. And yet, through all of that, the whole ‘I’m gay’ element was never even thought about.”

“I’ve found that a lot of girls have no issue with me being gay. They still want to marry me, and I love that,” said the actor.

Speaking about the same, Rosamund Pike too had opened up about the s*x scene and was heard saying, “You’re alone with a man who’s not your husband who also has a husband… he’s in his underwear, you’re in your underwear, and you’re sort of dry humping on a bed.”

