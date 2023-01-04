DCU’s upcoming film The Flash has been mired in controversies ever since rumours of its leading actor Ezra Miller being arrested made headlines. Miller grabbed eyeballs for all the wrong reasons after multiple legal complaints were filed against him. Earlier it was reported that he was accused of trespassing, threatening and stealing, however later he grabbed the limelight when he allegedly assaulted someone. Now as per the latest reports a DC insider has compared The Flash with The Dark Knight.

In August last year, the actor returned to the sets and began shooting for the film. Miller was last seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and was reportedly arrested in Hawaii.

Coming back, the latest media report states that Warner Bros. hasn’t been this excited about any film but The Flash. The last time they had shown this excitement was for The Dark Knight. Yes, that’s right! The studio thinks that after the Christian Bale starter, The Flash can be the biggest DC hit. The film was released in theatres 15 years ago.

An insider from the DC studio revealed to Variety, “Director Andy Muschietti is hot off of the It movies, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are returning as Batman, and the plot hinges on time travel and multiverses, two of the hottest things going in superhero storytelling. Studio insiders haven’t been this excited for Warner Bros. superhero movies since The Dark Knight movies. In fact, almost everything about The Flashpoints to a massive summer sensation. Almost.”

Ezra Miller had earlier said in a statement post his arrest, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The Flash is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

