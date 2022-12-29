The DC Universe has been crumbling since the new studio heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran, are appointed. Projects and actors are getting cancelled left, right, and centre and the biggest hit came when Henry Cavill left the studio, but Ben Affleck was in the news that he might direct a film for the studio. And now, there are rumours lurking all over the internet that Ben might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the unversed, the Justice League actor has donned the suit of a Marvel superhero; he played the role of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil; however, he will not be returning as the blind lawyer by the day and vigilante by night superhero but someone else. Are you excited about it like we are? Read on to know more!

According to a report by Murphys Multiverse, Ben Affleck might play the role of a notorious Thor villain, Dario Agger, who is popularly known as The Minotaur. As per the comics, he is the CEO of Roxxon Energy which has already appeared as an easter egg in the MCU, including in the Disney+Hotstar Marvel series Loki. As per the report, Darrio was supposed to enter the MCU with Thor Love & Thunder before Christian Bale’s Gorr, The God Butcher, became its antagonist.

However, nothing has been made official by the studios; these are all just mere rumours, but if they do come true, Ben Affleck could do justice to the role since the audience has quite loved him for portraying the role of Batman, and it will come easy for him to play the role of the CEO of Roxxon but with a twist, this time he will not a hero but a supervillain. But the bigger question is will we see him as the big baddie in Thor 5 or not?

What are your thoughts on Ben Affleck’s supposed entry into the MCU?

For more Marvel-related news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

