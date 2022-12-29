S.S. Rajamouli directed RRR is getting applauded by audiences across the globe as the film has been submitted for 2023 Oscar nominations; praises do not stop coming for the film as of yet. Recently, the Game Of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel appreciated the film and showered heaps of praises for it, including Alia Bhatt’s character Seetha.

For the unversed, Emmanuel is an English actress who is popular for playing the role of Missandei on the fantasy series, Game of Thrones. Recently, the actress took to her social media account to share her views on the pan-India film; she even praised the team of film for their hard work.

Taking to her Twitter account, the Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel posted a thread of Tweets applauding Rajamouli’s RRR. Her initial post said, “RRR is a sick movie, and no one can tell me otherwise 💧🔥🏹”.

RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise 💧🔥🏹 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers… — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

Following that, Nathalie Emmaneul wrote, “Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs, and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers…” She even called Jr NTR and Ram charan’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance ‘absolute Fire’; her whole Tweet was, “Also the dance off…. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was 😘🤌🏽 “Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango” then to the Englishman:” Giving a ‘shout-out’ to Olivia Morris, and praised Alia Bhatt’s ‘Seetha’, she appreciated the stunt coordinator King Solomon. Here have a look.

Also the dance off…. other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was 😘🤌🏽 “Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango” then to the Englishman: pic.twitter.com/RqOdZotb2V — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

Shout out to the ally Jenny pic.twitter.com/9vV7z1rsta — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

And Seetha the loyal 🥰 took a boot to the stomach like a G. pic.twitter.com/KYIYiUZ1Gd — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

And can we should out the stunt coordinator King Solomon and everyone involved in this whole sequence… pic.twitter.com/Lq0rMG5hsw — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 28, 2022

HBO’s Fantasy series Game of Thrones starring Nathalie Emmanuel ended in 2019, and this year, a spin-off series of the show titled House of The Dragon based on the House Targaryen was released, and it received a positive response from fans all over.

As for RRR, the film’s song Naatu Naatu got nominated at the Golden Globe Awards under the category of Best Original Song. The film has been submitted for the 2023 Oscars in fourteen categories.

