One of the most revered Franchises across the globe and one that enjoys a massive fanbase with a new addition with time is Harry Potter. The wizarding world that came to life with the film adaptations that starred Daniel Radcliffe as the titular character has a very strong recall value and the world has been demanding a future for the same. There have been multiple speculations and rumors about the same but the main man said he is not interested in coming back now. There is a new update that is equal parts happy and dicey at the same time.

If you are unaware, so far we have heard that the studio is planning to take the Harry Potter universe ahead with a series based on the character. If that wasn’t enough, the most prominent rumor for years now has been about the Cursed Child adaptation which is still somewhere in the production hell. None of them came to reality, but the latest says this one might.

As per the latest leak by Twitter handles Wdwpro, Warner Bros Discovery is looking to reboot the Harry Potter franchise. They have plans to make it bigger and continue the mainline series rather than branching it out more. Considering what happened with the Fantastic Beast And Where To Find Them franchises, this could be a calculated decision. But there is a twist.

As per the same tweet, while the studio is planning a Harry Potter Reboot, they are also planning to entirely revamp the stage and bring a completely new cast on board. Yes, you read that right. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and the entire cast will be replaced by a new one. It is also the only thing they can do considering Radcliffe has already cleared the air around his comeback saying it is not on his cards as of now.

As per Insider, he had said, “This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want. But I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore. I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of ‘Potter’ OK and I’m happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

Harry Potter fame added: “I’m never going to say never, but the ‘Star Wars’ guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m interested in doing right now.”

