Everyone was already expecting a tornado at the Box Office when James Cameron announced the release date of Avatar: The Way Of Water. The movie now fast approaches $1 Billion at the Box Office in less than a fortnight and has broken many records on its way. While the world continues to rejoice in the sequel on the biggest screens, James Cameron has already moved on to make the next three confirmed installments of which the third is already almost ready. But if you thought the wait will not be so jarring this time, here’s some bad news.

The Way Of Water is a sequel to the 2009 Avatar that changed the game for cinema. It turned out to be the highest-earning movie of all time and sat on the throne for years. Now as we have witnessed part 2, Cameron confirmed that 3, 4 & 5 are already greenlit and they have even shot for the third with the second. The news updates recently even gave an update about the post-production of the third.

But turns out this doesn’t mean the filmmaker will release the movie immediately next year. He has plans and ones that will make the audience crave his product and wait for the Avatar movies with bated breaths. The filmmaker has now revealed the release window for the next three movies and below is all you need to know about the same.

As per ComicBook, Avatar: The Way Of Water director James Cameron said, “They exist. These stories exist. We know exactly what we’re doing. We know what these movies are gonna be. We just have to go through the process of getting them done. So, you know ideally two years from now, [Avatar] 3 comes out. Ideally maybe 3 years after that 4 comes out and then ideally maybe a couple of years after that 5 comes out.”

He added, “So we won’t be away from the marketplace, so we’ll have that sense of a persistent world and ongoing story that I think people want. If they’re going to invest in these characters, they’re going to invest in this world, we want to give it to them in a regular cadence, ideally, and that was the game plan. That’s one of the reasons we were gone so long.”

