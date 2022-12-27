The shoot of the Vivek Agnihotri directorial ‘The Vaccine War’ is in full swing. The director shared a video of behind the scenes on Monday. In the video, one can see him directing the film but there is no hint of the star cast

The video was shared by the director on his Twitter, the battleground where he engages the most with people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Produced by Pallavi Joshi and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, ‘The Vaccine War’ presents a narrative on Indian scientists and on the people who have sacrificed their day and night for over two years to develop the vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

As per the makers, the story is based on true events and on very important people, which makes Vivek draw in a prominent star cast for the characters and has kept them a secret. Notably, Vivek Agnihotri gave a mega-blockbuster The Kashmir Files in 2022 and the film grabbed eyeballs from all across the world. The director is also known for his sharp opinions.

The Vaccine War is slated to release in August, 2023.

For more such Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Chakda Xpress: It’s A Wrap For Anushka Sharma Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News