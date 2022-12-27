Rajkumar Santoshi is known for his contribution of path-breaking films to our Indian cinema. Now, with Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh, the ace director is returning to the silver screen after 9 years, the film is all set to hit theatres on 26th January 2023.

The makers today unveiled the motion poster of the film. The video depicts the war of ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, increasing the curiosity level amongst the viewers to watch the film.

The role of Mahatma Gandhi is played by the very talented Deepak Antani while Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen playing Nathuram Godse in the movie.

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is written by Asghar Wajahat and Rajkumar Santoshi.

Santoshi Productions LLP Presents A PVR Pictures Release, Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Music by AR Rahman, Produced by Manila Santoshi. Releasing in cinemas On 26th JANUARY 2023

