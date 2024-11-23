Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai is set to make his mark in the short film genre with Gandhi. The movie features versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The film premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), showcasing Ghai’s unique cinematic perspective.

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Subhash Ghai remarked, “Filmmaking is all about perspective. Wars and conflicts in the world have often stemmed from a difference in perspectives. My short film Gandhi is not just a story but an exploration of viewpoints. The idea was sparked by a conversation when a 18-year-old student from Whistling Woods International expressed this about celebrating Gandhi Jayanti. He said, ‘Sir, I won’t play guitar to celebrate this occasion as I don’t believe in Gandhi Jayanti’ and that honest expression inspired me to delve deeper into Gandhi’s relevance today.”

The director further praised Bajpayee and said, “I am grateful to my friend and one of the great actors we have right now Manoj Bajpayee, for being a part of this film. Manoj hasn’t charged a single rupee for this film and was keen for the younger generations to understand ‘Gandhi.'”

Manoj Bajpayee also opened up about the short film and his experience of working with Subhash Ghai. “Thank you Subhash ji for saying, ‘Gandhi’ is a perspective. Gandhi dada is an icon for all of us, but there’s a generation that’s growing up that has misconceptions about him. I have wanted to work with Subhash ji ever since I landed in Mumbai. It was certainly a dream come true to finally work with Subhash ji in this short film ‘Gandhi.'”

“I got to spend a lot of time with him as a director and me as an actor, I have always learnt from his films. Such a subject coming from Subhash Ji, getting his views and take where the 2 generations are trying to understand Gandhi and having their own perspective completely corrected and sorted about the enigma called Gandhi. It was lovely and very educational to be a part of this project,” the actor added.

With Gandhi, Subhash Ghai steps into a new territory of storytelling. This is the legendary showman’s first short-format film, blending contemporary reflections with historical context. The short film promises to leave audiences with a thought-provoking interpretation of Gandhi’s ideals in today’s world.

