Manoj Bajpayee is undoubtedly a powerhouse performer, but his latest theatrical outing, Governor, is finding it incredibly hard to replicate that success at the box office. Helmed by Chinmay D Mandlekar, the financial-political drama has shown a downward trend on its first Monday, hinting at a very tough battle ahead. In fact, the film has struggled to pass the crucial Monday litmus test, making it highly unlikely to hit even the modest 5 crore milestone!

On Day 4, the first Monday, the political financial drama witnessed the typical weekday drop, but because the weekend numbers were already on the lower side, this drop hit even harder.

Governor Box Office Day 4 Estimates

Governor managed to pull in only around 50 – 55 lakh net in India playing across approximately 1,350 shows nationwide, but could only muster an overall average occupancy of just 11% through the day 4, Monday, June 15.

With this addition, the 4-day cumulative total for the film now stands at an estimated 3.9 – 4 crore net at the domestic box office.

The biggest obstacle blocking the Governor’s path to recovery is the intense war it is fighting at the ticket windows. The film entered a heavily cluttered market and is continuously losing its grip to Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past.

With a Monday collection falling below the 60-lakh mark, the verdict seems heavy for this brilliant political financial thriller. Unless a miraculous turnaround occurs over the remaining weekdays, Governor is staring at a very short theatrical run before it heads to its preferred territory – the digital space. It only has the week to survive before Cocktail 2 arrives this weekend to rule the theaters.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Governor VS Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Day 2: Kangana Ranaut Is Leading Over Manoj Bajpayee By A Margin Of Only 4.2%!

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